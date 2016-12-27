OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Patterson

Isaac Patterson learned a long time ago that he can do anything by himself.

Any production he gets on the basketball court for the East Webster Wolverines can only be accomplished with help from his teammates.

“We’re like a family and all just play as one,” Patterson said.

In a 75-38 victory over Nanih Waiya last Thursday night, Patterson got his opportunities and made the most of them.

Patterson took nine shots from the field and made them all to lead the Wolverines with 22 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds.

For that performance, Patterson was selected the Starkville Daily News OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week.

For more on Patterson and the Wolverines in advance of their Christmas Tournament on Wednesday, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.