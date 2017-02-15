OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Morton

There’s no question who is going to get the most attention from opposing teams when the Eupora Lady Eagles take the court.

Jabrieya Morton isn’t going to sneak through scouting reports or behind defenses. She gets 100 percent of a team’s attention and still is putting together a strong final season for Eupora.

Morton is always the tallest player on the court and head coach Danya Turner hasn’t been shy about revolving what the Lady Eagles want to do offensively around her game. At 6-6, he won’t be blamed for it, either.

The past week showed just how vital Morton is for Eupora. On senior night against the Class 2A, Region 3 champion East Webster, Morton dominated the paint for 31 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Lady Eagles got the upset win over the Lady Wolverines 57-54.

That performance earned her the OCH Regional Health Center Athlete of the Week honor.

“We played good," Morton said. "We all hustled and I didn’t have as many fouls in the first and second quarter. I needed to make sure that I didn’t bring my hands down and make my free throws and I did that.”

Eupora had lost the earlier game at home against East Webster 55-51 thanks in large part to Morton’s limited minutes. The talented center had scored 12 points in the early going before East Webster sent her to the bench with three fouls in the first half. She finished that game with 24 points and nine rebounds playing mostly just the second half.

In the latest contest, it wasn’t until late that she encountered foul trouble and the damage had been done. She left the game with an 11-point lead and just 54 seconds left, but her presence was quickly known as Adryana Bell went on a tear for the Lady Wolverines and closed the gap to three points with a chance to tie it at the buzzer going off the rim.

That 11-point cushion was enough and the late fouls didn’t do the damage they could have done had they occurred in the first half.

“She stayed out of foul trouble,” Turner said of Morton. “We’ve been working really hard because she couldn’t understand why she was getting all of those fouls called. She’s been working hard about getting the ball high and making layups. She did a great job.”

Winning on the road against the district champs was a major confidence boost for both Morton and her team as they played for an opportunity to face off with the Lady Wolverines yet again in the district tournament in Calhoun City.

“It was a big win,” Morton said. “I really think it can help motivate us moving forward. We’re playing really good. We just have to make sure we don’t foul and make free throws and we can make a run.”

The senior is averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season. She plans to sign with Delta State University later this fall to continue her basketball career.