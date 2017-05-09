OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Mattox

It had been a goal of Kate Mattox to win triple championships at the state meet.

That happened last Saturday.

Mattox was able to finish her Starkville High School track career strong by winning Class 6A titles in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.

It was a bittersweet moment for Mattox in Pearl as she was happy to win all three events, but it was also her last competition for the Yellowjackets.

“t was a little bit sad that it was my last time at the state meet, but I was excited and glad I got to end it on a good note,” Mattox said.

For Mattox's accomplishments, she was chosen the final OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week for the 2016-17 high school year.

SHS track coach Caroline Woomer had held Mattox back from running the 800 meters because she knew the demands that three races had on an athlete.

Mattox tried to convince Woomer to let her run the 800 meters as she progressed through her high school career.

Woomer tried to put that off as long as she could for the good of Mattox.

“I didn’t want to run her into the ground and wanted her to be strong all the way through high school so I really held her back,” Woomer said. “We probably argued about it all year and I told her, 'no you are not going to do (800).' I knew she could do it, but I didn’t want to wear her body out.

“I wanted her to be successful in her future and not just in high school.”

With a college career at Southern Mississippi waiting on Mattox, Woomer didn’t want to be the one to jeopardize that.

After some begging from Mattox, Woomer finally gave in and felt like it was time for her to try the 800-meter run in her senior year.

“I had already planned on letting her do it in her senior year,” Woomer said. “She was strong going into her senior year.”

Mattox fought through the adversity of a hamstring injury during the season, but by the time postseason came, she improved.

At the state meet, Mattox was as healthy as she had been all year and left it all out on the track.

She won the 3200 and 1600 meters and ironically the 800 was all that remained to pull off the triple championships.

“I knew I didn’t want to let down in my final race,” Mattox said. “I was going to do everything in my power to accomplish this.”

Woomer was excited to see all of the goals for Mattox realized, especially overcoming the hamstring injury.

To be able to witness 19 state championships throughout Mattox’s time as a cross country and track performer for the Jackets was pretty special for Woomer.

“It was pretty exciting to see her finish her final race,” Woomer said. “She did it, had a good time, she won and won by a lot. With it being her 19th championship with cross country and track in six years was very exciting as well.”

Mattox wasn’t the only winner for SHS on Saturday as Mississippi State signee Lake Spradling won the 3200 and 1600 meters on the boys side.

Abigail Musser set another school record with a leap of 8-feet in the pole vault, while Slater Richardson finished third in the 800 and 1600 meters and Caroline Mattox finished second to her sister in the 3200 meters.

Woomer was glad to see Richardson and the Mattox sisters reach the top three in the state and be recognized for their efforts.

“To get on the podium is a really big deal,” Woomer said.