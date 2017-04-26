OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Mattox

Kate Mattox keeps on running for Starkville HIgh School and she also keeps on winning.

At the Class 6A Regional meet at Madison Central last weekend, Mattox won all three distance events by capturing the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters. She also claimed the titles in all three events at the district meet the week before.

Mattox has been very good in the 1600 and 3200 meters for a long time for the Yellowjackets, but has bitten off the added the responsibility of the shorter 800-meter run.

The challenge is something that Mattox welcomed and actually wanted.

“I begged coach to let me do that this year,” Mattox said. “I really wanted to challenge myself in that regard because I’m not as good in the shorter events. I thought it would be fun to try and work on speed. It’s been fun and I’ve enjoyed it.”

After winning the 800 meters at regionals with a time of 2:26.10, along with the 1600 meters with a mark of 5:36.87 and 3200 meters with a time of 11:50.52, Mattox was chosen the OCH Regional Athlete of the Week.

Mattox was also recognized for her cross country on Tuesday by claiming the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year for the fourth-straight time.

Even with all of the hardware surrounding her, SHS track and cross country coach Caroline Woomer said Mattox stays humble through it all.

“She’s not arrogant or prideful,” Woomer said. “She has a gift and wants to honor the Lord with it until she doesn’t have it anymore. She hopes to have it for a long time, but she knows she is not promised anything.”

The Southern Mississippi signee for cross country has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her career.

“She works really hard in the classroom and on the track,” Woomer said.

As far as the Gatorade Player of the Year in cross country, Mattox said reaching and maintaining that status is something she’s wanted to do ever since the seventh grade.

She was inspired by a friend she met at cross country camp that had gotten the award.

“I always kept it in the back of my head,” Mattox said. “I knew that was my goal. I never wanted to lose it and it really motivated me throughout the season.”

That drive has been why Mattox has found success with the Jackets throughout her career since the seventh grade.

Mattox is thankful for the support she has received along the way.

“God has given me the ability,” Mattox said. “I’ve had some ups and downs, but to stay healthy, have the legs to do it, determination, work ethic, the coaches to push me, my teammates to be supportive and a school that’s very supportive, it’s been a very fun ride.”

Mattox and the Starkville High School track team will compete at the Class 6A North State meet at Madison Central this weekend.