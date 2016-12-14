OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Jones

Come to a Starkville High School girls basketball game on any night and it’s not hard to spot the team’s best player.

Forget the fact that Kelsey Jones is the most physically impressive player on the floor, you can easily tell the other team’s focus as she has double and triple teams throughout the game. That focus showed up last week but to no avail for the opponents as Jones made her mark against Southeast Lauderdale and Columbus.

In the first ball game of the week against Southeast Lauderdale, the All-State center took on constant double teams but powered her way to 27 points in a 72-39 blowout win. It was that performance that made last year’s SDN Player of the Year this week’s OCH Athlete of the Week.

For more on Jones, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.