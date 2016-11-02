OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Gay

He’s a All-American, All-State and a Dandy Dozen linebacker for Starkville High School with offers from around the country.

Willie Gay can do it all for the Yellowjackets, including working the concession stand and running the scoreboard. Last Friday, he added two more things to his resume: quarterback and running back.

It was what Gay did with his legs last week that earned him OCH Athlete of the Week honors.

For more on Gay, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.