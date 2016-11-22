OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Dewberry
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville High School boys soccer coach Rob Fyke decided to move senior Vance Dewberry to forward last week.
It turned out to be a pretty good decision.
Dewberry took advantage of the spot and scored seven goals in the last three matches, including the game-winner Monday in a 1-0 victory over Oxford.
For his recent performance, Dewberry has been chosen the OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week.
