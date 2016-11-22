OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Dewberry

Starkville High School boys soccer coach Rob Fyke decided to move senior Vance Dewberry to forward last week.

It turned out to be a pretty good decision.

Dewberry took advantage of the spot and scored seven goals in the last three matches, including the game-winner Monday in a 1-0 victory over Oxford.

For his recent performance, Dewberry has been chosen the OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week.

Check Wednesday's Starkville Daily News for more on Dewberry's story.