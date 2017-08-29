OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Covington

Jariyah Covington has spent the last couple of seasons starring for the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets on the basketball court.

Covington emerged as a Starkville Daily News All-Area guard for SHS and helped the team to back-to-back trips to Jackson to compete for the gold ball. Now, Covington adds another sport to her resume on that same court.

This year was the return to the volleyball court for Covington as she took over as the team’s setter. It ends her three-year hiatus on the team as she hasn’t played the sport since her eighth grade year.

Teammates spent weeks trying to convince her to return to the team under new coach Xavier Tillman and she finally listened. She said she’s glad she did.

“It’s my senior year and I’m tired of being lazy just playing basketball,” Covington said. “(The team) needed a setter and knew that I could get the job done. I didn’t want to let them down.”

It’s a transition year for the Lady Jackets with just two seniors on a team of virtually brand new players. Covington is one of those two players and might not see the fruits of her labor this season but she is planting a seed for future success on the team.

At 3-8, SHS has needed her leadership to bring the team along.

“She’s the quarterback of our team – the setter,” Tillman said. “As the games go by, you can see her and the hitters are actually learning how to jive together. She’s one of our captains voted on by the girls so she has that natural leadership. We’re impressed by the job she’s doing.”

Covington started things off strong for the Lady Jackets on Tuesday night in their match against Caledonia as SHS jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set. As was the case most of the night, they couldn’t hold the lead.

Starkville lost that early 6-0 lead on eight-straight points from Caledonia and it later lost a 24-21 lead in the set only to fall 31-29.

The Lady Jackets lost set two 25-21, won set three 30-28 and lost the final set 27-25 to fall 3-1 in the match. It was frustrating for Tillman and her young team as they had chances to win all five sets in the match.

“This is what has been plaguing us the whole season – to actually be able to finish,” Tillman said. “We only have one returning varsity player. All the girls have great abilities, it’s just putting it all together and being able to seal that win and finish.”

Even with the losing record midway through the season, Tillman sees that her team is very close to big things. To accomplish those things, it’s up to players like Covington to lead the way. That’s hard enough in itself with a player who is still learning how to get reacquainted with the game. She’s doing her due diligence.

“I’m still trying to figure out how to connect with my hitters with what set they need," Covington said. "I’m trying to be a better captain. When my team is down, we all tend to get down. I need to be the one that picks them up. That’s my job.”