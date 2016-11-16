OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Covington

Jariyah Covington was one of the players that took losing in the Class 6A State Tournament very hard last season.

It was a tough pill to swallow for all of the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets, who had gotten so close to winning a state title.

Starkville is ready to make another run at the gold ball this season, but two big pieces have moved on in Tanita Thompson and Eryka Williams.

Covington returns and the junior is looking to be more of a leader with the Lady Jackets.

For more on Covington, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.