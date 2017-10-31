OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Brand

There was a really good chance that Charlie Brand was playing his final football game for the East Webster Wolverines on his home field on Friday night against Leflore County.

If that was the case, he felt that he might as well do whatever it took to bring his team to victory. Of course, that’s always Brand’s mindset no matter the sport and no matter the game.

“It was sweet,” Brand said of the win. “We have one of the toughest districts to play in, but to come out here in the last game, win or go home on senior night, it was a great feeling.”

That doesn’t tell the whole story of how the team got to that 36-32 triumph over the Tigers. For starters, the playoffs were on the line for the Wolverines who came in 5-4 and 0-3 in Class 2A, Region 2. Before halftime, one of the team’s top playmakers on both sides of the football went down with two broken bones in his leg as Keevon Patterson exited the stadium via ambulance.

A play later Brand was playing Patterson’s spot in the secondary and returning punts. That along with his quarterbacking duties was quite a load, but he knew he was the man for the job.

“We had a guy get hurt so next man up," Brand said. "I was definitely nervous about doing new things especially punt return. I had to go out there and do my assignment whether offense or defense.”

Brand's willingness to do whatever necessary for the team and helping it make the playoffs was the reason he was chosen the OCH/Starkville Daily News Athlete of the Week.

For the last three weeks, East Webster head coach Ron Price just happened to have been preparing Brand for a potential moment like he had on Friday night. When it came open, it was no surprise that he excelled.

Brand had four tackles defensively and returned a punt for 30 yards. On offense, he was his usual self. Brand rushed 27 times for 161 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more scores leading the team to victory.

His coach has been able to observe him being at the front of every practice run and in the middle of every huddle. His work on and off the field has shown the type of leader he is and his teammates follow.

“He’s always willing to step in and do whatever you ask him to do,” Price said. “We feel like he makes everybody around him play harder. He’s been the leader of our offense all season and sparked the defense, too.”

While Price might admit to being a little surprised by the production all over the field when called upon, he wasn’t surprise at how Brand attacked the game after coming up short a week ago.

As the Wolverines continued to battle on the road against division champs Winona, Brand didn’t have his best game. The senior quarterback had thrown three interceptions all season coming into that game and left Winona with four alone while completing just 9-of-30 passes.

The week was spent looking for redemption by Brand and it paid off on Friday night as he kept his team’s season, and his career, in tact.

“He was real tough on himself after the Winona game," Price said. "He took responsibility after he threw four interceptions. I was very proud of him to come back and respond on senior night, at home in a must-win situation.”