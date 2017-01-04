OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Brand

He’s a junior in classification, but Charlie Brand doesn’t play like it and he certainly doesn’t act like it.

Coach Michael Seger has watched the youngster grow over the last year from his sophomore to junior season and the transformation continues. Most of the improvements made can be credited to hard work and time put in on the court which Brand does as well as just about anyone in Seger’s eyes.

“I would say there are kids that are as harder working, but I don’t know if there’s any kids in north Mississippi that works harder,” Seger said. “He spends more free time in the gym than any kid I’ve ever coached. The time put in outside of practices has allowed him to be a much better shooter.”

For more on Brand, the Starkville Daily News OCH Athlete of the Week, see Wednesday's newspaper.