OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Bell

East Webster’s Lady Wolverines enjoyed a great mount of success in the regular season taking home the Class 2A, Region 4 championship after an 8-2 district record.

After claiming one trophy, the Lady Wolverines were hungry for another as the district tournament rolled around at Calhoun City last week. To take home the hardware, their star player Adryana Bell was going to have to have her regular success and then some.

She did just that for East Webster.

Bell averaged 31 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in wins over Eupora, Calhoun City and Strayhorn as postseason began last Tuesday. It’s no coincidence that the Lady Wolverines were 3-0 during that stretch and took home another trophy while earning home court advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“The impressive thing about her is she had the numbers she had last week and it was obviously everybody’s game plan to stop her,” Seger said. “She handled the ball for us, she defended, she pressed, she scored, (and) she led us in rebounding. She’s as valuable to her team as any in North Mississippi.”

In the regular season finale, which was a three-point loss to Eupora, Bell poured in 33 points and 17 rebounds in the losing effort. She duplicated her performance in the second round of the tournament, this time in a winning effort over the Lady Eagles with 28 points, 14 rebounds and five steals.

She followed that with one of her best games of the season against host Calhoun City with 37 points, 16 rebounds, six steals and an efficient 15-of-23 from the field. Even with the big offensive performance to clinch the title, she thought the entire team was the difference in the game.

“We played as a team for one," Bell said. "There was nobody selfish with the ball. We kept our heads up the whole time and were determined to win the district tournament. We played to win.

“It was the best feeling ever. It brought tears to my eyes. It was a feeling that you won’t forget.”

Bell scored 17 of her team’s 28 points in the first half of the opening playoff win against Strayhorn on Monday night. A win was a win, but she and her team were not satisfied with the play in the 60-44 victory. She finished the game with yet another double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

With East Union on the way Friday at 7 p.m. in Cumberland, she believes East Webster (23-7) will need a better effort. She expects that will come as the Lady Wolverines push for a trip to Jackson next week.

“We didn’t play our best game (Monday)," Bell said. "We know that we have to work hard in practice and focus at practice for Friday. That wasn’t our best game, but we’d rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss.”