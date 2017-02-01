OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Bell

Nearly a month ago, East Webster dropped their opening Class 2A, Region 3 game against Calhoun City in overtime.

It was a game that Michael Seger and his girls felt like they should have won and his star player Adryanna Bell felt she could have done more. Now she’s coming into her own in her final year in Cumberland.

Since that 65-61 loss to the Lady Wildcats, EWHS (18-5, 6-1) has won eight-straight games, including a 50-47 triumph on the road against Calhoun City on Tuesday.

For more on Bell and her contribution to the Lady Wolverines, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.