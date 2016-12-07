OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Agnew

Darrious Agnew and the Starkville Yellowjackets really wanted to get off to a good start in the district last Friday night.

The Jackets opened the Class 6A, Region 3 schedule with a road trip to Callaway in Jackson.

In a hostile environment, Agnew responded with a 40-point night and helped SHS to a 74-64 victory.

That performance for the senior Jacket earned him the OCH Athlete of the Week for the second-consecutive week.

"I told him before the game that it was a great opportunity to come in and get a district win on the road against Callaway," Starkville boys coach Greg Carter said. "He really made a statement for everybody else. He motivated by the way he played."

For more on Agnew, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.