OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Agnew
By:
DANNY P. SMITH
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Darrious Agnew and the Starkville Yellowjackets really wanted to get off to a good start in the district last Friday night.
The Jackets opened the Class 6A, Region 3 schedule with a road trip to Callaway in Jackson.
In a hostile environment, Agnew responded with a 40-point night and helped SHS to a 74-64 victory.
That performance for the senior Jacket earned him the OCH Athlete of the Week for the second-consecutive week.
"I told him before the game that it was a great opportunity to come in and get a district win on the road against Callaway," Starkville boys coach Greg Carter said. "He really made a statement for everybody else. He motivated by the way he played."
For more on Agnew, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: