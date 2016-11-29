OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Agnew

This time last year, Darrious Agnew was still working his way through the Starkville High School rotation.

As a junior, Agnew was a sixth man and helped provide some depth in the post. That was until midway through the season when he earned a starting spot. By the end of the year, he and Jesse Little provided a nice one-two punch in the post that helped free Tyson Carter and Keith Harris in the back court.

Last Saturday night saw Agnew step up as a leader as much as ever. With Little out with an illness, Agnew was the one leading by example on the court and he put up 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 60-47 victory over Warren Central.

That work earned him the OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week as he continues to impress this season.

“He’s grown up a lot,” SHS head coach Greg Carter said. “It can be difficult with that much responsibility, but he’s handling it all very well and has been a big boost for his team.”

For more on Agnew and the Jackets, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.