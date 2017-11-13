OCH hosting Diabetes Health & Awareness Fair Tuesday

OCH Regional Medical Center’s Center for Diabetes Management will host a Diabetes Health and Awareness Fair Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Starkville Sportsplex.

Registration and screenings will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the come-and-go educational programs and demonstrations will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

OCH said in a press release the individual health screenings include vision, blood pressure, body mass index, blood glucose, lipid/cholesterol panel and kidney disease.

Participants will also have the chance to take part in aerobic exercises led by OCH Wellness Connection Health Promotions Coordinator Elaine Schimpf, in addition to viewing cooking demonstrations and sample healthy diabetes-friendly food prepared by Samantha Samples, executive chef for Morrison Healthcare.

Registered dietitian Emily Waters will also be available to explain health benefits of the ingredients and answer questions about nutrition.

Educational sessions by health care professionals will cover the following topics: nutritional management of Type II Diabetes, heart health, diabetes medications, complication prevention, as well as diabetes and eye health. Steven Brandon, MD, will also be in attendance to answer questions from participants.

OCH Clinical Nutrition Manager and Diabetes Self-Management Training Program Coordinator Nicky Yeatman said Mississippi consistently ranks among the top two states in the nation in diabetes prevalence and currently ranks number one.

“It’s a concerning statistic, and even more alarming, so many people have diabetes and don’t know it,” Yeatman said. “The OCH Center for Diabetes Management host programs like this one to promote early diagnosis and prevent or delay the onset of diabetes and its complications.”

This event is free to the public and made possible through the combined efforts of OCH Regional Medical Center, Mississippi Kidney Foundation and The Family Clinic—office of Dr. Brandon and Lisa Tomlin, NP.

For more information about the OCH Center for Diabetes Management, contact Yeatman at 662-615-2668 or visit och.org/diabetes-management.