OCH to host blood drive

Mississippi Blood Services will hold a holiday blood drive at OCH Regional Medical Center this Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Donors will receive a free shirt and can have their overall cholesterol levels checked while donating blood.

"Give the gift of life this holiday season by donating blood," said MBS official Susan Ates. "Every two seconds, someone needs this life-saving treasure. It’s a gift that lasts a life-time and it won’t cost you a dime."

Donating blood is safe, simple and saves lives, she added. Donors must be at least 16-years-old (with a signed parental consent form) and weigh at least 110 pounds. All donors must have a valid form of identification.

For more information, visit msblood.com.

Editors note: Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) was founded in 1979. Mississippi Blood Services is the only not-for-profit blood center headquartered in Mississippi. MBS supplies a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood products to Mississippi hospitals from the Tennessee line to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mississippi Blood Services is Mississippi’s blood service.