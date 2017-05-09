OCH Health Fair will offer free screenings Wednesday

OCH Regional Medical Center will conduct a health fair Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Healthplex adjacent to the main hospital.

The OCH Health Fair will feature a variety of free screenings, such as blood pressure checks, a wellness panel, blood screening and kidney disease screening.

Kidney screenings will be made possible by the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.

The first 20 people to join the Wellness Connection during the health fair will have their initial joining fee waived.

OCH Registered Dietitian Nicky Yeatman will attend the event to answer questions regarding diabetes and nutrition.

For the most accurate results, participants are discouraged against eating and drinking fluids prior to being screened.