OCH economic impact grows by nearly $10M

A Mississippi Hospital Association report shows OCH Regional Medical Center’s economic impact grew by nearly $10 million and payroll impact by $4 million from 2015 to 2016.

The study, conducted by the non-profit Kaiser Medicaid State Facts, highlights that OCH had a statewide economic impact of $127.7 million, up from $118 million in 2015. Payroll rose from $66 million to $70 million. The hospital employs a total of 582 individuals, with 530 outside jobs created.

“Quality of life and economic development are primary focuses of the Partnership, and OCH has a major impact on both of these factors,” Greater Starkville Development Partnership Board Chairman Michelle Amos said in a release. “I’m glad to see data reflecting both the strength and growth of this community asset. The impact of OCH on our local economy is second only to Mississippi State University. For this reason, among others, the GSDP Board stands behind its request to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors to end the discussion regarding the immediate sale/lease of OCH.”

Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman also spoke in support of the hospital.

“OCH is vital to the Starkville community,” Wiseman said. “Not only from the standpoint of the lifesaving healthcare services it provides, but also for the engine it is that churns our local economy. It is our second largest employer county-wide, and it touches all aspects of the local economy.”

This data is released as discussions of the possible sale or lease of the hospital continue, with local leaders on both sides and a petition out to bring the decision to a countywide vote