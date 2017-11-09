OCH Board of Trustees OKs affiliation conversations

The OCH Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees unanimously passed a motion to give Administrator and CEO of OCH Richard Hilton the authority to contact CEOs interested in a potential affiliation with the county-owned hospital.

Hilton discussed with the board how he was approached by larger entities in 2016 with the hopes of a potential affiliation arrangement.

Before any information could be assembled for preliminary discussions with the CEOs, Hilton said due to the conversation to sell the hospital, he did not see any reason to continue those discussions not knowing the outcome before the vote on Nov. 7.

An affiliation with a larger entity would allow specialty physicians to come to Oktibbeha County on a part time basis. There are currently two plastic surgeons willing to come to Starkville starting in December to offer breast reconstruction following a breast surgery from local doctors.

The plastic surgeons would hold surgery in the morning and hold clinics in the afternoon.

“Those are the kinds of things that we may have the ability to attract through an affiliation arrangement and that would be very important for us to do that,” Hilton said. Hilton said with an affiliation, it would also help “regenerate” momentum for specialist recruitment.

District 1 chairman of the Board of Trustees Jimmy Linley made the motion to approve Hilton’s request. The board passed the motion unanimously.

“This is not something that we just started today,” Linley told the Starkville Daily News. “We’ve been working on this a long time.”

Linley said the board makes decisions to deal with other hospitals, new technology, bringing in new doctors and through the discussion of affiliation, it opens the doors to these capabilities.

“It’d be good for the hospital, but more importantly, certain affiliation would be good for our people, it would be good for the citizens in this community,” Linley said. “That’s what we are here for.”

With the board’s approval, Hilton said he will begin contacting the CEO’s as quickly as he can.

“This is something I think that is important enough that we try to get the momentum going as quick as possible,” Hilton said.

Hilton would not release the names of the CEOs due to courtesy of those interested in the affiliation, but Hilton told the Starkville Daily News the potential affiliations would be with “familiar entities.”

Once the board has the opportunity to discuss which entities it is interested in, Hilton said he would be able to release the names “relatively quickly.”

Hilton said there will likely be more information by early January at the latest, but is hoping to have more soon.

OTHER BUSINESS

•The board of trustees also unanimously passed a motion to send a letter to The Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors and its president, Orlando Trainer, which would request for the board to fill the vacant seat on the board of trustees.