OCH assessment prompts public hearing

A report commissioned by Oktibbeha County supervisors regarding the sale or lease of OCH Regional Medical Center says the board should field multiple sale, lease and partnership proposals, and supervisors will host a public hearing in the near future over the report.

The public hearing is the first step required by state law in pursuing the possible transaction of the county-owned facility. Around 100 residents, physicians and hospital employees—past and present—were on hand for the presentation. No date has been set for the hearing, which must be noticed for three weeks in advance.

"I was surprised [by the board's action], I did not think it would happen today," said OCH CEO Richard Hilton.

"I think there's a strong interest in putting OCH into a partnership with an outside system," Hilton added. "That's my gut reaction to the report."

The board did not discuss the report following the presentation with those present, and after being advised by board attorney Jack Brown, supervisors opted for hosting a public hearing.

