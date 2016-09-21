OCH assessment progressing, report expected mid-October

The assessment of OCH Regional Medical Center recently completed the majority of its planned stakeholder interviews.

The process was green-lit by county supervisors in August after the board hired Stroudwater to conduct the assessment. A report is expected by mid-October.

Members of OCH Regional Medical Center's physician leadership have previously come out against the process. Through the interviews, Stroudwater representatives learned a majority of the physicians interviewed were against the sale or lease of OCH, officials confirmed.

"We function best as an ambulatory surgery center," OCH Cheif of Surgery Will Carter said. "I think it's going to be hard to find another community like Starkville that has 62 physicians on staff and does a high volume of surgeries each year, and it not be a physician-owned surgery center."

For more, see the Sept. 22 edition.