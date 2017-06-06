OCEDA buys 5-acre parcel for industrial park substation

The Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority announced on Tuesday it had exercised its option to purchase a 5-acre parcel of land in Starkville as part of the proposed industrial park development.

The 5-acre parcel will be used for a new electrical power substation that will be constructed by the 4County Electric Power Association.

Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said they expect to be in front of the city and county during July to outline steps for securing the remaining property, along with discussing timing for the commencement of infrastructure construction for the new park.

The 5-acre tract is located just north of Retherford Road.

The new $4 million, 60-megawatt substation is intended to serve the new industrial park, but LINK officials have said in recent weeks that this specific project will not be one of the big jobs drivers in the new development.

“Although this process has taken longer than we’ve experienced in the past, we’ve not lost sight of the job we were hired to do and our responsibility to Starkville and Oktibbeha County,” Higgins said.

While the project continues to move forward, proponents of the industrial park have faced several hurdles along the way.

On May 16, Oktibbeha County Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens upheld the decision by the Starkville Board of Aldermen to rezone the property for the proposed industrial park.

The proposed site is positioned on roughly 380 acres of property on the northwest corner of the city, with its westernmost point at the intersection of the Highway 82 and Highway 25 interchange. The property runs east back to the intersection of Highway 82 and and Highway 389 intersection.

Several property owners have already voiced their concerns over the project and plan to appeal the zoning judgement with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The appellants listed in the dispute over the property are LMK LLC, along with Bettye Bell, Mary. S. Bell and Laura B. White.