Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge kicks off summer

The Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge welcomes people to experience the outdoors this summer at the Refuge with various activities and offerings for visitors during the summer months.

The Refuge's biggest event for the summer is canoe days, which is currently happening every third Saturday of the month until October.

Canoes, kayaks, life jackets and paddles are provided free of charge by the Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Before entering the Refuge, an entrance pass must be purchased for anyone 16 years old and up. Entrance passes can only be purchased by cash or check at the Visitor Center.

A Noxubee daily pass is $5 and an annual pass is $25.

Once the entrance pass is purchased and visible then activities can begin.

Refuge manager Steve Reagan told the SDN canoe days is the main reoccurring event the Refuge has during the summer.

“It's mostly just to get people to connect with nature and to make sure they recognize the opportunities that exist out here at the Refuge and kind of foster that involvement and just getting out and seeing nature and having a good time,” Reagan said.

Along with canoe days, Reagan said the Refuge is a little over 48,000 acres and provides seven walking trails, three overlooks, boardwalks, a picnic area and an exhibit hall in the Visitor Center. During the summer months, bird watching, hiking and fishing opportunities become popular.

Reagan then expressed why he feels people should spend their summer at the Refuge.

“It is a hidden gem for a lot of folks, being twenty minutes from Starkville and pretty much the same distance from Brooksville or Louisville, it's really a hidden gem where you can come see all the native wildlife that are here in Mississippi under a relatively safe environment and again just kind of reconnect with our country's heritage when it comes to wildlife,” Reagan said.

The Sam D. Hamilton Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge was opened on June 14, 1940 and designed to be a breeding ground and refuge for migrating birds and other wildlife.