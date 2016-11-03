No Way Jose headed to Starkville

Starkville will soon welcome No Way Jose, and the Tex-Mex restaurant is set to open at the end of December, according to the group's Facebook page.

The business closed on the sale of the old Chili's location on Highway 12 on Oct. 28. The fast-casual restaurant has locations in West Point, Greenwood, Cleveland, Grenada and Houston.

"Our menu is completely diverse as we offer high-quality Mexican dishes, along with great seafood and southern cuisine," a post from Sept 1 said.

The restaurant will be equipped with a full bar.