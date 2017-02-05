No quit in Bulldogs: MSU rallies from 19 down to beat Tennessee

Mississippi State’s shots weren’t falling, Tennessee was rolling and the Bulldogs’ deficit was increasing in the first half of MSU’s Saturday game against the Volunteers.

Down by as many as 19 points, MSU appeared left for dead. Turns out, these dogs still had some bark and some bite left in them.

Mississippi State roared back to take a 64-59 win over Tennessee at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5) trailed Tennessee (13-10, 5-5) for the entire game until Xavian Stapleton’s 3-pointer with 4:22 to go gave MSU a lead it never relinquished.

