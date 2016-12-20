No place like home: MSU players have success in Jackson

Quinndary Weatherspoon struggled mightily for Mississippi State in the Bulldogs’ 67-65 loss to East Tennessee State last Wednesday.

For the standout sophomore to get back on track, there was no place like home.

Weatherspoon, a native of the Jackson area, returned to his old stomping grounds Monday night and sparked MSU to an easy 86-44 win over Southern Mississippi in the Capital City Showdown at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Weatherspoon scored a team-high 16 points to eclipse 500 for his Mississippi State career and the Bulldogs (7-3) went on to dominate the Golden Eagles (3-6) in the two teams’ first meeting in over 15 years.

