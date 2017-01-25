No injuries in Highway 82 vehicle fire

Two people escaped unharmed from a car fire on Highway 82 on Wednesday. (credit: Kirk Rosenhan) Two people escaped unharmed from a car fire on Highway 82 on Wednesday. (credit: Kirk Rosenhan) Two people escaped unharmed from a car fire on Highway 82 on Wednesday. (credit: Kirk Rosenhan) Two people escaped unharmed from a car fire on Highway 82 on Wednesday. (credit: Kirk Rosenhan) Two people escaped unharmed from a car fire on Highway 82 on Wednesday. (credit: Kirk Rosenhan)
Staff Report
editor@starkvilledailynews.com
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS

Two car occupants managed to escape unharmed from a vehicle fire on Highway 82, west of Starkville in the afternoon hours on Wednesday.

Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said the Adaton-Self Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident at approximately 4:06 p.m.

Rosenhan said the fire started in the car's engine.

Emergency officials put out the blaze and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Category: