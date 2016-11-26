No. 7 Mississippi State 75, Oregon 63, women's college basketball final

No. 7 Mississippi State shot 51.9 percent from the field to knock off Oregon 75-63 in the opening round of the Rainbow Wahine Classic Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Victoria Vivians led the way with 17 points, while Morgan William added 14 points and Chinwe Okorie chipped in 11 points. Okorie also added six rebounds as the Bulldogs moved to 5-0 with a fourth victory away from the Humphrey Coliseum.

