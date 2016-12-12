No. 5 MSU women head to Little Rock

Coach Vic Schaefer takes his role at "Secretary of Defense" seriously as the head coach of the Mississippi State women's basketball team.

Despite only giving up 50 points to the University of Southern Mississippi on Saturday afternoon in Hattiesburg, Schaefer was not happy about the defense from his guard trio of Victoria Vivians, Roshunda Johnson and Morgan William.

"It's the worst defensive team I've ever had," Schaefer said after the Bulldogs defeated the Golden Eagles 72-50. "I know we held them to 50, but our lack of commitment defensively really irritates me."

Schaefer demands excellence when it comes to defense. That's how MSU has risen to No. 5 in the nation and he says that's a big piece in staying there.

The Bulldogs (9-0) see their next opportunity come Tuesday night with a road trip to Arkansas-Little Rock. The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

