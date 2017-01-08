No. 4 Mississippi State 74, Tennessee 64, women's college basketball final

One had to assume when the Mississippi State women’s basketball team won for the first time at Thompson-Boling Arena, it was not going to be easy.

However, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs were ready to make history Sunday afternoon and did just that.

Blair Schaefer hit a critical go-ahead 3-point basket in the final minutes as MSU knocked off Tennessee 74-64 in a marquee Southeastern Conference matchup played before a crowd of 8,553.

For more on the Bulldogs, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.