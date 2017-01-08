No. 4 Mississippi State 74, Tennessee 64, women's college basketball final
Sunday, January 8, 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.
One had to assume when the Mississippi State women’s basketball team won for the first time at Thompson-Boling Arena, it was not going to be easy.
However, the fourth-ranked Bulldogs were ready to make history Sunday afternoon and did just that.
Blair Schaefer hit a critical go-ahead 3-point basket in the final minutes as MSU knocked off Tennessee 74-64 in a marquee Southeastern Conference matchup played before a crowd of 8,553.
For more on the Bulldogs, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.
Category: