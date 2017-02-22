Nightmare ninth costs MSU in baseball

For eight innings on Tuesday at Dudy Noble Field, the Mississippi State Bulldogs were bashing homers, throwing strikes and cruising along.

Then came a nightmare of a ninth inning that left the Bulldogs’ heads spinning.

MSU blew a five-run ninth inning lead as Morehead State scored 10 times in the final frame to shock the Bulldogs by a final score of 13-8.

“I’m still trying to find the right words to use to describe what that was,” MSU head coach Andy Cannizaro said of the ninth-inning collapse. “It just wasn’t very good. You go into the inning with a big lead and some veteran guys on the mound that you expect to get people out, but it just didn’t happen.”

Despite building an 8-3 advantage entering the ninth on the strength of four total home runs, Mississippi State (3-2) watched it all slip away in the end. Morehead State (3-2) sent 15 batters to the plate in the ninth. Bulldog pitchers Spencer Price, Blake Smith, Trey Jolly and Andrew Mahoney combined to allow six hits and five walks. The quartet also hit a batter and threw two wild pitches.

“We’ve got a lot of questions that we need answered,” Cannizaro said. “We’ll just have to get back after it again (today at practice).

“We just have to continue to find our answers on the mound. It’s a work in progress. There are no roles that are set in stone right now.”

Mississippi State’s late woes ended what was a successful night up to that point. Offensively, MSU had a season-high 15 hits, including eight extra-base hits and four home runs.

Luke Alexander hit a pair of round-trippers and drove in three runs. Cole Gordon and Tanner Poole also hit baseballs over the wall.

Jake Mangum had a three-hit night with a pair of doubles.

“Offensively, we came out and swung it well against some quality arms,” Cannizaro said. “We put together good at-bats and got 15 hits and eight runs. We left a couple runs out there that we could have gotten earlier in the game, but we battled and battled and came from behind a couple times and got a lead.”

On the mound Jacob Billingsley shined. Before Morehead State’s comeback, Billingsley was in line to win after five innings pitched in which he surrendered just two earned runs and five hits. He walked two and struck out six.

“Billingsley started off the game really well,” Cannizaro said. “He got through the fifth inning in his first career start. He threw the ball really well.”

However, Billingsley’s bullpen couldn’t keep up the good work. Jacob Barton and Price combined to get the Bulldogs through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings by allowing just one run in that span. Then, Price gave up back-to-back singles to Morehead State to start the ninth inning before the wheels fell off for Mississippi State.

“You feel good about an 8-3 lead going to the ninth inning, but it just didn’t happen for us,” Cannizaro said. “We’ve got some questions we have to figure out and answer, but we will get that figured out and get the right guys out on the mound to get people out.”

MSU will try and shake off Tuesday’s loss with four games this weekend. The Bulldogs host Indiana State on Friday at 4 p.m. and Marist on Saturday at 1 p.m. MSU will then have a rematch against Indiana State on Saturday at 4 p.m. before battling Marist again on Sunday at 1 p.m.