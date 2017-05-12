Nick Bell charity golf event set for Saturday

There will be a charity golf tournament Saturday that will honor the legacy of former Mississippi State University football player Nick Bell.

The fifth annual Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament will raise money for the foundation's scholarship, awarded each year to help one or more students at MSU. The organization's goal is to raise $25,000 to endow the scholarship, facilitated through the MSU Foundation, allowing it to be awarded each year in perpetuity.

Taking place at the MSU Golf Course, the event will begin with a shotgun start at 8:36 a.m., in recognition of the No. 36 jersey Bell wore at MSU. Individual registration costs $125 for the tournament. A team of four players can register for $500. Sponsorship opportunities also are available. For more details and to register, visit www.nickbellfoundation.org. Golfers also may register at the MSU Golf Course prior to the shotgun start.

Nick Bell enrolled at MSU and joined the Bulldog football team in 2008 after graduating from Jess Lanier High School in Bessemer, Alabama. After redshirting in 2008, Bell played in all 12 games in 2009. He played in four games in 2010 before being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He passed away on Nov. 2, 2010 at the age of 20.

Nick promised his mother, Linda Bell, that he would mentor young people and give back to his community. The Nick Bell Mentoring Memorial Foundation honors Bell's legacy by raising money for character training programs, mentoring and college preparatory programs, in addition to scholarships.

For more on the MSU Golf Course, visit www.golf.msstate.edu. MSU is Mississippi's leading university, available online at www.msstate.edu.