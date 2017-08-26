Newton holds off Eupora rally

Trevion Hillie was just too much for the Eupora Eagles to handle on Friday night.

Eupora couldn't contain the Newton County quarterback and had a comeback attempt fall just short in a 24-19 loss at home.

Hillie went 13-for-18 through the air for 191 yards and one touchdown. On the ground, he ran the ball 20 times for 87 yards and one touchdown. For parts of the game, Hillie looked untouchable as he cut and slashed through the Eagle defense.

Eupora head coach Stephen Edwards called Hillie, “a different breed.”

Newton head coach Ryan Smith said they try to get Hillie in a rhythm early and often.

“Once he gets in rhythm, we are pretty good,” Smith said.

Hillie said it was the ground game and short passes that got him going Friday night.

“Our offensive line blocked good but they have good defensive lineman, they were getting in the backfield,” Hillie said. “Mostly it was getting in space and making moves and getting first downs.”

Both team drove deep into enemy territory during a tight first quarter before turning the football over, Hillie broke the game open on an 82-yard pass to Javarious Moore.

After a short Eupora drive that ended in a punt, Newton methodically drove down the field and scored again. This time from the 1-yard line to take a 16-point lead going into halftime.

Newton continued to pour it on early in the second half. Cardanday Hardaway returned a fumble 92 yards early in the third quarter and the game began to get out of hand.

However, with a steady dose of Edwin Heard runs, Eupora was able to put points on the board with a long methodical drive that it capped off with a Tanner Knight 29-yard touchdown pass to Jalan Potts.

The Eagles continued to fight back, scoring again in the fourth on a 14-yard pass from Knight to Kaylend Coffey. A Newton three-and-out and short punt later, and Eupora quickly drove down the field, cutting the lead to five points.

Smith said he knew the rally was coming.

“They are a good ball club," Smith said. "You knew it wasn’t going to be 24-6 final. We felt like they were going to come back, we felt like they were going to play hard. For us, it is about weathering the storm and for our guys, it is about being in different circumstances and learning how to respond to it, we needed that (Friday night).”

Eupora squibbed the ensuing kickoff. Hillie was back deep and bobbled the football. However, just as the Eupora coverage men got there, he fell on the football securing the win.

Edwards told his team after the game that he was more proud of them than in last week’s win.

“We did not give up," Edwards aid. "We kept fighting. I was a lot more proud of the fight and the team staying together than I was last week. Even in the win last week, I thought we had some figure points. (On Friday night) we had a lot more unity, I thought people were fighting a lot harder and we stayed together.”