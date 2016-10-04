New Walmart grocery store project in jeopardy

A plan to bring a grocery store to northeast Starkville faltered Tuesday evening when aldermen rejected a TIF plan for a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Highway 12 East.

The board voted 3 to 4, with Ward 3 Alderman David Little, Ward 4 Jason Walker, Ward 6 Alderman Roy A. Perkins and Ward 7 Alderman Henry Vaughn against the plan. The TIF agreement to build a connecting street from the grocery store to Highway 12 East was essential for bringing the 43,000 square foot store to Starkville, according to attorney and Walmart representative Christiana Sugg.

"Without this store receiving this incentive, it will not come to this market, it will not come here," Sugg said."

The failed TIF agreement of $1.35 million would have funded infrastructure improvements including water and sewer connections to the 7.5 acre site, with the added street and traffic signal. At the very least, developers would need $900,000 in tax rebates to build the road, Sugg said.

