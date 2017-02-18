New State baseball coach sees night of firsts

It was a night of firsts for new Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro and it took just three innings on Friday for the new Bulldog skipper to have his first-ever dispute with an umpire.

In the bottom of the third during MSU’s eventual 5-2 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech at Dudy Noble Field, State’s Jake Mangum hit a grounder to shortstop that was turned into a force out at second base. Though the Red Raiders’ second baseman dropped the baseball, the umpire ruled the drop happened as the ball was transitioning from the glove to the hand, thus the out stood. For the initial time as a head coach, Cannizaro disagreed.

“I was kind of thinking before the game about that,” Cannizaro said. “I wonder how you know when is the right time to go out there (and argue), then when it happened, I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ It was immediate, then I was halfway out there, so I was like, ‘Yeah, this is how that happens.’”

Cannizaro’s decision to voice his displeasure over the umpire’s call was just one of many new experiences for the rookie head coach. Before the first pitch was thrown, Cannizaro delivered his first-ever lineup card to home plate. He made his first pitching change in the fourth inning.

Cannizaro also made his first in-game corrections. In the eighth inning, MSU’s Hunter Stovall ran through a stop sign thrown up by third base coach Will Coggin. Stovall was thrown out at the plate. Immediately afterwards, Cannizaro went into action.

“He was just telling me to run with my head up,” Stovall said. “We’ll work on it and get better at it. It’ll be fine.

“The guy is energetic and you get back in the dugout after everything that happens on the field and he’s coaching you up and everything. He’s an awesome coach.”

Cannizaro wasn’t the only one to have firsts in maroon and white on Friday. A handful of players also saw action for the first time with the Bulldogs, including pitcher Jacob Barton, who threw 4 2/3 innings of solid relief.

Barton said his nerves were getting to him in the early moments of his appearance, however he said he didn’t see any similar jitters out of his head coach during the day.

“For the most part, he was a cool, goofy coach,” Barton said of Cannizaro. “Everybody loves him. He was full of energy. He’s just a little bowling ball rolling around out here. That’s what he is. For his first game, I thought he was very relaxed.”

One thing Cannizaro couldn’t get Friday was his first-ever win. He’ll have another chance at that today when MSU battles Western Illinois at 4 p.m.

Despite dropping his head coaching debut, Cannizaro believes it won’t be long before his team puts him in the win column.

“I like our club,” Cannizaro said. “I have a lot of confidence in our team. We’ll get back out and play (today) and I’m confident we’ll play really well.”