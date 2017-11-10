New paint shop opens on North Jackson

A new business has opened shop near the corner of Highway 182 and North Jackson Street named "Splatters."

Splatters is an arts and crafts studio that gives customers a venue to paint and relax through art. There are predawn canvases to paint and customers can ask to have a custom canvas sketched or can paint on blank canvases. Other items customers can paint are wine glasses and woodworks. Some woodworks must be ordered ahead of time but the glasses and canvases are available for walk-in customers.

"The purpose was to add to our community some other type of entertainment here," owner Santana Ware said. "We do canvas painting, which is popular, but also woodwork and crafting classes. We have people here who sew. We try to offer a wide variety of things to our community."

Ware opened Splatters Sept. 22 after a year of planning. She hosted a "sip and paint" party for her 30th birthday and got the idea to open a studio for people to come and relax and paint from her party.

"My husband, who owns a men's clothing store, told me to step out on faith and go ahead and open it," Ware said. "That's my studio name, Faith, because it was all by faith that this studio was opened."

Each employee at Splatters has a studio name that shares an aspect of their personality. For studio host and artist Jacamria Gunn, who enjoys creating clothes and plans to host sewing classes at Splatters, her studio name is Threads to express her passion for sewing.

"I think it's a really relaxed environment," Gunn said. "You can come here and just ease your mind and paint, draw or whatever. We have nice music to set the tone and I think it's good even if you wanted to come alone or with kids. They have the best time of their life in there."

Splatters hosts party events, with reservations necessary for groups of over 10 people, but walk-ins are welcome and individuals are welcome to come alone or with friends.

The studio is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and is located at 122 North Jackson Street.

"We have the option to do after-hour paint parties by reservation," Ware said.

Ware said she hopes to expand the items customers can paint as the holidays approach, but the goal is to keep a painting session between $20 to $35 for customers. Ware hopes to keep the experience affordable and enjoyable.

Light wines are available for people over 21 who wish to sip and paint and Ware serves lemonades for children sip and paint parties.

"Art is a therapy, that's what a lot of people don't realize," Ware said. "Most of the time if you're painting you're listening to music and if you like to sip you're sipping … It gives you the opportunity to leave everything behind, all your worries, and relax and enjoy what you're doing, and put your focus on something more positive.