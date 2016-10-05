New notice process for problem apartments

A bid to determine whether Camelot Court apartments and nearby properties on North Montgomery Street are a menace to public health must be readvertised after an error was made regarding the initial city notice to property owners.

Aldermen had scheduled a public hearing at Tuesday's meeting regarding the troubled apartments, along with a motion to determine the public health status of the properties. Both were removed after City Attorney Chris Latimer consulted with property owners and reviewed the public notice process related to the apartments.

"We had not met the requirement of the law to have the public hearing," said Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman.

