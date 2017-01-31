'The new norm': MSU women seeing huge home crowds

Two of the top three home crowds in Mississippi State basketball history have watched the Bulldogs get wins over the last two weeks.

The program’s second largest crowd ever of 8,840 looked on as MSU defeated rival Ole Miss 73-62 on Jan. 16, then on Sunday, the third largest Humphrey Coliseum women’s gathering was present to witness the Bulldogs defeating Texas A&M 71-61.

It was last year when MSU established its largest home crowd ever when 10,626 packed the Hump for the South Carolina game.

The support the Bulldogs are getting for women’s basketball is hard not to notice.

Texas A&M coach Gary Blair called it “exciting,” while MSU coach Vic Schaefer says it’s “great” and “the new norm” in Starkville.

