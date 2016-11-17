New MHSAA football alignments
Thursday, November 17, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
The new football alignments for MHSAA football were announced on Thursday. Below are the regions with teams included in the Starkville Daily News coverage area.
2017-18 MHSAA Regions, Conferences
Class 6A, Region 2
Clinton
Greenville
Madison Central
Murrah
Northwest Rankin
Provine
Starkville
Warren Central
Class 3A, Region 4
Aberdeen
Choctaw County
Hatley
Houston
Nettleton
South Pontotoc
Class 2A, Region 4
Calhoun City
East Webster
Eupora
LeFlore County
Winona
Class A, Region 3
Ethel
French Camp
Hamilton
Leake County
Nanih Waiya
Noxapater
Sebastopol
Vardaman
West Lowndes
