New MHSAA football alignments

The new football alignments for MHSAA football were announced on Thursday. Below are the regions with teams included in the Starkville Daily News coverage area.

2017-18 MHSAA Regions, Conferences

Class 6A, Region 2

Clinton

Greenville

Madison Central

Murrah

Northwest Rankin

Provine

Starkville

Warren Central

Class 3A, Region 4

Aberdeen

Choctaw County

Hatley

Houston

Nettleton

South Pontotoc

Class 2A, Region 4

Calhoun City

East Webster

Eupora

LeFlore County

Winona

Class A, Region 3

Ethel

French Camp

Hamilton

Leake County

Nanih Waiya

Noxapater

Sebastopol

Vardaman

West Lowndes