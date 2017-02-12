New era: Cannizaro brings new approach to MSU baseball

A new day is nearing its dawn for Mississippi State baseball.

The Bulldogs are just five days away from beginning the Andy Cannizaro era at MSU.

After eight years under now-athletic-director John Cohen, State will bring a bit of a different approach to the ballpark this season than they have previously. Under Cannizaro, the Bulldogs plan to attack at the plate.

“We are going to play the game offensively the way that I used to play the game offensively,” Cannizaro said on Saturday at MSU’s on-campus baseball media day. “That means we’re going to put pressure on the defense. We’re going to be aggressive on the fastball and we’re not going to strike out. We’re going to put a lot of pride in putting the ball in play and making the other team pick the ball up and throw us out.”

Cannizaro wants his team to bring that same assertive mentality to the mound.

“We’re going to throw strikes,” Cannizaro said. “We’re going to throw the ball over the plate and make the other team swing to beat us. That’s a philosophy that I’ve had since I played. There was nothing that bothered me more playing shortstop than a pitcher that is standing out there walking the yard.”

While his methods may not be the same, Cannizaro’s goals aren’t all that different than Cohen before him. Limiting strikeouts offensively and making competitive pitches on the mound were both themes that Cohen preached.

Yet with Cannizaro, there is a different exuberance to his message. This is his first-ever head coaching job. The 38-year-old is still younger than several Major League Baseball players. That youthfulness has shown up in the early days of Cannizaro’s MSU tenure and it’s a trait that has this year’s Bulldogs chomping at the bit to get the season started.

“Coach Cannizaro has brought an unbelievable new energy to the program and we’re really excited to get going and really excited to play for him,” MSU junior outfielder Brent Rooker said. “He’s done a phenomenal job and he’s very hands-on with everything that we do whether it’s at practice or outside of practice. He’s done a great job so far and we’re just ready to start.”

Outside of Cannizaro’s energy level, the biggest tactical change from the Cohen-led Bulldogs of the past to the current version seems to be inside the batter’s box. Through the years, Cohen’s approach might could be classified as conservative at times – whether it was looking for opportunities to sacrifice bunt or working counts.

Under Cannizaro, sophomore outfielder and reigning Southeastern Conference batting champion Jake Mangum says that, this year, the reins have been loosened up a little at the plate.

“There’s a little more aggressiveness to our hitting,” Mangum said. “Coach Cannizaro does an awesome job at teaching us how to hit the fastball and we’re going to be ready for it. His hitting philosophy is awesome. That’s going to be great to play for, especially with the way I hit. I like to swing early in the count and he’s all for that and I love it.”

The biggest similarity between Cohen and Cannizaro is that both love to win. Cohen’s style of coaching proved to be effective at doing just that. Whether it was playing for a national title in 2013 or winning the Southeastern Conference championship a year ago, Cohen always seemed to find the path to success.

Starting Friday, Cannizaro will start navigating his own way to glory. Therein lies perhaps the biggest theme for this year’s Bulldogs – the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“The atmosphere is always going to be the same here, no matter who the coach is,” Rooker said. “It’s always going to be an atmosphere where we play hard and compete everyday. We’re working hard everyday and competing with each other during practice and trying to win every game.”