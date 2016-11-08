New arrest, additional charges in Cotton District shooting

Starkville police arrested a suspect allegedly responsible for robbing Joseph Tillman shortly before he was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Maxwell Street, according to a department news release.

Syboris A. Pippins, 18, of Columbus was charged with robbery on Tuesday, after being arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

The suspect charged with murdering Tillman—Jaylen Malik Barker—was given an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday. Barker is also charged with first degree murder for his role in the incident. The additional charge carries a bond of $25,000, including his previous $1 million bond for the murder charge.

Three other suspects including Brandon Donya Sherrod, 19, Jammario Johnathan Pippens, 22, and Tyler Demond Harris, 16, were all charged with accessory to murder after the fact, court documents show. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

All five are from the Lowndes County area. Sherrod bonded out Tuesday on a $500,000 bond, SPD said. Harris – the only minor involved – was released by SPD, and can face criminal proceedings in youth court. If charges are sought, he potentially could face the felony charge in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, according to District Attorney Scott Colom.

The three were charged based on information, belief and confessions of their roles in the incident, according to court documents.

Barker faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a $10,000 for the first degree murder charge.

SPD Chief Frank Nichols declined to comment on whether or not Barker had confessed to his role in the incident, and court documents show he was charged based on information, belief, suspect statements and witness statements.

Affidavits claim Sherrod helped Barker avoid arrest as the driver of the getaway car.

For more, see the Nov. 9 edition.