NCAA host sites announces for baseball regionals

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and Kentucky Wildcats are getting another chance to host.

When the 16 host schools for the NCAA Tournament were announced Sunday night, Southern Mississippi out of Conference USA and Kentucky out of the Southeastern Conference were both given the opportunity to host for the second time.

It will be the first time in 14 years that the Golden Eagles have gotten to host a regional in Hattiesburg.

Even after dropping a 5-4 decision to Rice in the Conference USA Tournament championship game, Southern Mississippi felt good about its chances to host.

Golden Eagle Taylor Braley enjoys being a part of the atmosphere at USM.

"It is great to be a Golden Eagle because of the environment that we get to practice and play in every day," Braley said earlier this season. "The support we get from the school and he fans makes being a Golden Eagle a great experience."

The Southeastern Conference was awarded four host sites with LSU, Florida and Arkansas along with Kentucky. The ACC has the most hosts with North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Clemson and Wake Forest.

Other hosts are Oregon State and Stanford out of the Pac-12, Texas Tech and TCU out of the Big 12, Long Beach State out of the Big West and Houston out of the American Athletic Conference.

The host schools receive are guaranteed spots in the NCAA Tournament.

Each regional features four teams playing a double-elimination format for the right to move onto a super regional. The eight super regional winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Florida State will be hosting for the 34th time, while LSU gets to be at home for a regional for the 25th time.

The entire 64-team field will be revealed at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.