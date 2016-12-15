National title hopes: Gabe Poe, North Alabama have opportunity

Gabe Poe has been to many places and done a number of things during his football career as a player and coach.

On Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, Poe will do something for the first time.

Poe, a former West Oktibbeha County High School player, and the North Alabama Lions will be going for the national championship.

The Lions take on Northwest Missouri State for the NCAA Division II National championship at Mercey Park. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

North Alabama has won three national titles and has made five championship game appearances, but the first since 1995.

For Poe's thoughts on the opportunity, see Friday's Starkville Daily News.