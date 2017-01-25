National Guard veteran qualifies for mayor's race

There's a new face in the Starkville political scene.

Damion Poe, 26, recently qualified as a Democrat to enter the race for mayor of the city of Starkville, making him the youngest candidate to throw their hat into the ring.

Poe is a graduate of Starkville High School and served in the Army National Guard from 2010 to 2016.

"I wanted to run for something and get involved," he said. "I love Starkville with a passion, and I have so many ideas that I just want to see them play out."

Education is a hot topic of discussion for many this election season, and Poe said he wants to work with the school board to see more funds channeled to local schools.

"I am young and don't have all the answers but I want to work with the people in each field," Poe said.

Poe is also a proponent of dividing funds received by the city based on need, instead of dividing them equally among the city's seven wards.

Additionally, Poe said he wants to avoid raising property taxes.

"I don't like the idea of raising property taxes because that only affects the property owners in Starkville and we have 21,000 students here that aren't property owners," he said. "I really believe in finding alternate methods."

Poe will have company when locals cast their ballots in May, running against local attorney Johnny Moore and property manager Lynn Spruill.