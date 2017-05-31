National Guard identifies Amory native killed in training incident

The Mississippi Army National Guard on Wednesday identified Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas, of Amory, as the soldier killed Monday evening in what MSNG officials are referring to as a training incident in California.

Thomas, 24, of the Senatobia-based 2nd Battalion, 198th Armored Regiment, was among four 2-198 AR Soldiers conducting combat maneuver operations in a M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Main Battle Tank when a “rollover incident” occurred at Fort Irwin in California.

The 2-198 AR is a subordinate battalion within the Tupelo-based 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and has paused operations to review safety procedures, Mississippi National Guard officials said.

Three other soldiers were injured in the incident, but have since been released from the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Sgt. Thomas’ family and friends,” said Colonel Doug Ferguson, commander of the 155th ABCT. “We have lost a valuable member of our team and this loss will be felt across the brigade.”

The incident remains under investigation.