Multiple grass fires kick up across Okitbbeha County

Okitbbeha County was a hotbed for grass fires on Tuesday, with three separate blazes occurring simultaneously before noon.

County Fire Services Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan told the SDN that a fire in the Yeates Subdivision resulted from a trash fire. With high winds in the area, the fire grew and came within a few feet of a residence.

Shortly thereafter, two local fire departments and the Mississippi Forestry Commission dispatched crews to West Point Road where a controlled burn fueled by high winds burned several acres.

With crews stretched thin, a third fire was reported in the south side of Sturgis, across from a lumber mill. Several acres were burned and two structures were in danger.

"We've been fighting that one all afternoon because embers were blowing across the road into the saw mill," Rosenhan said. "The problem with the saw mill is it's all saw dust and chips and if you get that going, you'll never get it out."

To make matters worse, a structure fire occurred a little before noon in the 600 block of Greensboro Street. That fire was put out in a little less than 10 minutes, but not before leaving two cats and a dog dead and the occupants of the house shaken, but unharmed.

Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough said it is crucial to monitor smoke alarms in your home.

Rosenhan also cautioned locals to use safe burning practices and to avoid burning during windy days.

No injuries or structure damage was reported resulting from the three grass fires.