Mullen still happy to be living in Starkville, coaching Bulldogs

Like presents on Christmas morning, coaching rumors swirling around Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen have become a yearly December tradition.

In his eight years guiding the Bulldogs, Mullen has at some point been either reported or rumored to be a candidate to take head coaching jobs at Miami, Georgia, Penn State and others.

The trend has continued this month. Last week, Oregon announced the hire of South Florida’s Willie Taggart as its head football coach. ESPN reported Mullen was the other finalist for the job.

There was a time not long ago when such a report getting out might have bothered Mullen. After Friday’s first practice for MSU’s upcoming appearance in the St. Petersburg Bowl though, Mullen said those days are gone.

For more on Mullen and MSU, see Monday's Starkville Daily News.