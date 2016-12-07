Mullen says contract extension at MSU in the works

Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen confirmed via text message to the Starkville Daily News on Wednesday that he is working towards a contract extension with MSU.

The Mississippi State athletic department hasn’t yet commented on Mullen’s claim.

The (Jackson) Clarion-Ledger first reported the news of Mullen’s extension talks Wednesday shortly after Oregon announced the hire of South Florida’s Willie Taggart as its head football coach. Taggart and Mullen were the two finalists for the Oregon job according to the ESPN report.

“I don’t like commenting on other jobs," Mullen told The Clarion-Ledger. "I’ve had several schools reach out to me this year. I’m very happy at Mississippi State, and I think we’re working on an extension for me to stay there.”

For more on Mullen, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.