Mullen kicks off Salvation Army Red Kettle drive

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday morning in Starkville at Vowell's Marketplace. To start the new year of fundraising, MSU head football coach Dan Mullen was the inaugural bell ringer. Pictured from left: Red Kettle Campaign Organizer Deborah Austin, Starkville Salvation Army Director Katie Walker and Mullen. Mullen took time out of the final Egg Bowl preparations on Friday to help fund raise. MSU plays Ole Miss today in Oxford at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network. (Photo by Austin Montgomery, SDN)